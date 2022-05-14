First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 43.5% in April

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QABA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 8,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QABA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.