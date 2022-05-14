First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 43.5% in April

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QABA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 8,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.
