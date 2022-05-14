Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.