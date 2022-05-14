FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ASET traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.17. 2,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,012. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

