FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY remained flat at $$0.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,783. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.