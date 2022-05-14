FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY remained flat at $$0.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,783. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.45.
FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
