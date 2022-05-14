Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $36.22. 549,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

