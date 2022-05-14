Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Major Shareholder Motor Co Ford Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, May 9th, Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

