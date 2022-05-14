Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

FTS opened at C$62.99 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.39 and a 1-year high of C$65.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research raised Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

