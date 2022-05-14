Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBIO. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 695,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

