Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

