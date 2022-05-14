Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FTAI opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

