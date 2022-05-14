Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

FCPT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 600,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,352. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.