FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Major Shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil Buys 47,090 Shares of Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

