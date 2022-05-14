Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given New €33.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.50 ($36.32) to €33.30 ($35.05) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSNUY. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($98.95) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

