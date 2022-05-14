Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

