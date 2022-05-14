FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49, reports. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.24-$4.24 EPS.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

