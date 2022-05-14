GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GMSQF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

