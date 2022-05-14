GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Given New C$63.50 Price Target at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$32.11 during trading on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

