General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.09.

GM traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,997,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

