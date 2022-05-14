GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

