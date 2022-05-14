GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

