Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

