GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GigCapital5 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,351. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in GigCapital5 by 371.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

