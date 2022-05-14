Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,775.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

