Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,775.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59.
About Givaudan (Get Rating)
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
