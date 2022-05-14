goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.86.

Shares of EHMEF stock remained flat at $$81.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. goeasy has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

