goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of goeasy stock remained flat at $$81.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64. goeasy has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.