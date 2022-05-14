goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHMEF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.86.

Get goeasy alerts:

EHMEF stock remained flat at $$81.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.