goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$97.63 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.33.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

