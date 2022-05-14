GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,519,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 11,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,274. GoGreen Investments has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

