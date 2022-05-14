Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,934. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.68. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
About Gold Resource (Get Rating)
