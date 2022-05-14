Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,934. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.68. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

