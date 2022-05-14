Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.