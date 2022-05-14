Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GHMP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,655. Good Hemp has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

