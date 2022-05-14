Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.27. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 242,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 173,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $51.25 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 320.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

