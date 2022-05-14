Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,100 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 1,944,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 20,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

