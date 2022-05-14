Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Claude Généreux Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

Shares of GWO opened at C$33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.72 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.0799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.24%.

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

