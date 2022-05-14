Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $80,683.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.92 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

