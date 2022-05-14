Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$12.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

