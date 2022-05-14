Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SUPV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 367,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,557. The company has a market cap of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

SUPV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

