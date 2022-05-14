Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $$28.42 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.