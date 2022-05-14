Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.60 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 263.20% from the company’s current price.
GHSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,700,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.76. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
