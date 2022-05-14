Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.60 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 263.20% from the company’s current price.

GHSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,700,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.76. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.