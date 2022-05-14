Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.