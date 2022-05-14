Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.