Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.