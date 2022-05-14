Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.
HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.
Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
