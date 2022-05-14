Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target Increased to €171.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $8.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $80.05 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

