Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HARP. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

HARP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 163,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,540. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

