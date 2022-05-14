HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

