Head to Head Analysis: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.14%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -280.76% Science 37 N/A -95.04% -42.91%

Risk & Volatility

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Science 37 $59.60 million 6.19 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Summary

Science 37 beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

