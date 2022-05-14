Head-To-Head Comparison: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HF Sinclair and Vertex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.42 $558.32 million $3.40 13.78 Vertex Energy $115.78 million 7.71 -$18.36 million N/A N/A

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64% Vertex Energy -7.20% -61.66% -9.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HF Sinclair and Vertex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vertex Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Vertex Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Vertex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Vertex Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. The segment also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing segment gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery segment sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services. Vertex Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

