Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Headwater Exploration stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

