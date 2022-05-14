HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given New €67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($71.58) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,995. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

