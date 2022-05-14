Helbiz (HLBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HLBZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Helbiz has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $41.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,553,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helbiz stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

